Tunapuna

FLASHBACK: A team of officers from the Northern Division patrol the roadway near the scene of the shooting which claimed the life of 47-year-old Lester Sookhai. Lester was shot dead in a mini-mart he owned near his home along First Trace, Maingot Street, Tunapuna.

A teenager has appeared before the Port of Spain Children’s Court charged with the December 2018 murder of 47-year-old Lester Sookhai.

The 16-year-old boy, of no fixed place of abode, was also charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition, stood before Master Vijay Paul, on Monday.

Sookhai, a shopkeeper, of Maingot Road, Tunapuna, was at his business place along with a relative on the morning of December 11 when the suspect entered and shot him dead.

Ongoing investigations into the matter resulted in the teen’s arrest by officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) Region 2, on Monday.

Investigations were spearheaded by ASP (Ag.) Sean Dhilpaul, while PC Schankar Bedessie laid the charges.

The teen is expected to reappear before the Court on July 26.

