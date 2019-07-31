A PUNDIT whose home was invaded by criminals, yesterday spoke of having to leave his home, close his business and install security measures following the 2006 incident during which his family was terrorised.
“This has been traumatic to my entire family and myself … Our lives have never been the same … As much as this may be 13 years ago, this feels just like it happened yesterday ... Up to today, we all live in fright,” Pundit Chaitram “Ram” Harrygobin said after Justice Gillian Lucky asked how the incident had impacted on his life.
He said the ordeal had also affected the entire village.
Harrygobin said that due to threats made by people unknown, he and his family left the country for some time and, on his return, he sold the business. He also said he and his family relocated. “My family never wanted to go back. It brought back memories ... This whole incident has had a total negative impact on our lives.”
Harrygobin said his mother passed away a while after the ordeal.
Both Keron Gulston and Jason Mitchell of Laventille who pleaded guilty to the five offences of robbery with violence, including one against Harrygobin, were emotional as they apologized to a tearful Harrygobin. Gulston a father of two, said, “I will not hurt another human being again in my life … My family has been through pain too and I feel your pain.”
Mitchell asked for Harrygobin’s forgiveness.
Harrygobin said while he accepted their apologies, the damage had already been done.
State attorney Trevor Jones described the incident not only as a home but also a community invasion. He said the court should sent a strong message, as such ”should be seriously frowned upon”.
Lucky agreed that a message had to be sent and also with Jones’s submission that this is a matter that would be relevant today. “This is what is happening in society today, home invasions, there is no respect for a person’s age or stage … A message has to be sent because in a time in our country when some may say we are facing our darkest moments, not only in terms of crime, each institution that is given that responsibility to set things right, must do its job and that is what the Judiciary has been doing and must do. The Honourable Chief Justice has used several initiatives to ensure that the criminal case backlog is dealt with … One is seeing the benefits of these initiatives,” she said.
She reminded that restorative justice is about being fair.
Lucky considered all factors including their previous criminal backgrounds, guilty pleas and mitigation by their attorneys. The six months Gulston spent in custody during the course of these matters, were deducted from each of the five offences as he was sentenced to a total of 19 years and six months with hard labour. This included a sentence of eight years and two month hard labour for the robbery with aggravation against Harrygobin. The sentences are to run concurrently therefore Gulston who was represented by attorney Ian Brooks, will serve eight years and two months behind bars.
Mitchell whose seven months in custody during these matters were also deducted from each of the five offences, was sentenced to 19 years and one month. This included an eight year and one month hard labour sentence for the offence against Harrrygobin. His sentences will also run concurrently and he will serve this eight years and one month behind bars.
Mitchell was represented by attorney Renuka Rambajhan.
Attorney Destinee Gray was also appeared alongside Jones in the matter.
The case
It was around midday on December 8 2006 that Harrygobin returned from a prayers to find his family being held at gunpoint.
Around 11 a.m. Gulston, Mitchell, Kevin Joseph and another person went to the car rental business at Debe and pretended to be customers. One of the men put a gun to a female employee’s head and threatened to shoot if she raised an alarm. He led her at gunpoint from the business place to the family’s home at the back. He robbed her of a cellular phone. Harrygobin’s wife was met in the kitchen and, at gunpoint, she was ordered to keep quiet. Two other men entered and went to the living room where they met Harrygobin’s elderly mother and his children ages two and three years old.
The three began to scream. One of the men suggested that a pillow should be put over the children’s mouths and squeezed to stop them from screaming. Their grandmother was ordered to make them stop otherwise they would be shot.
Harrygobin returned home and became suspicious of the car outside the business place. His mother shouted to warn him and he looked through a window to see them being held at gunpoint. He got back into his car and fled.
The assailants followed, threatening villagers and stealing a car from one of them, after threatening him at gunpoint.
The police was contacted and sergeant Badree and corporal Boodlal who were on their way to execute a warrant, were able to arrest the four men along the SS Erin Road, Debe.
Gulston, Mitchell and Joseph were charged by Badree for the offences. He and Boodlal were commended yesterday by the court and the attorneys for their roles in the matter.
Last year, Joseph was sentenced to eight years and three months in prison for the offences.