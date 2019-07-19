How can Griffith fight crime?

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley must explain how Police Commissioner Gary Griffith is now able to fight crime and corruption if he was not exonerated in the Emailgate scandal, senior counsel Israel Khan has said.
“The prime minister is of the view that the people of Trinidad and Tobago are stupid. The prime minister and the Cabinet would not have endorsed Gary Griffith as the commissioner of police if they were not certain that the Emailgate was bogus and he was not involved in any conspiracy to murder anybody and do other things.