“I absolutely hate the exam (SEA) to assess whether you are ready for secondary school.”
So said clinical psychologist Dr Dianne Douglas while delivering an address at the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) Victim and Witness Support Unit self-esteem workshop for teenaged girls “Eye in Me II’, Cascadia Hotel Conference Room, Ariapita Road, St. Ann’s, yesterday. The theme was on Becoming The Total You. Douglas also said “the social indicators have been taken out of wack and it becomes different when parents get involved.” Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination is a “placement exam” which ensures each primary school child gets a place in secondary school. About 18, 844 pupils wrote the 2019 SEA examination.
‘No life around SEA’
During her presentation, Douglas said “Lessons in the evening and mornings. You can’t have a life around SEA. There are some who feel the examination will determine the rest of their lives.”
During the question and answer segment, Douglas added “The value of a family is on the shoulders of an 11 year old. There is pressure because of how the neighbour’s child performed. Some children are abused based on it. That is not the end and a three hour exam does not determine a child’s life.”
SEA issues
Secretary of the Association of Psychiatrists Dr Varma Deyalsingh, had also said “ It (SEA) is like stolen childhood. SEA is definitely a stressful period.” Deyalsingh, who is also an Independent Senator, said continuous testing and removal of the age barrier were two possible interventions to ease anxiety and depression plaguing pupils. Other commentators have suggested the Condordat (agreement between Church and State) should be examined.