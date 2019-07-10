Point Fortin Mayor Abdon Mason says he was not rejected by the People’s National Movement (PNM) screening committee as a candidate in the upcoming local government election.
Mason was interviewed, along with three other people, for the Techier/Guapo electoral district on Sunday.
But a candidate was not immediately selected, he said.
The Express was told that candidates for the five other electoral districts in the Point Fortin Borough Corporation were announced on Sunday.
“But following the screening process on Sunday, the executive came down to the candidates and informed us that a decision was not taken on the Techier/Guapo electoral district as yet,” Mason said.
In an interview with the Express yesterday, Mason said he was hopeful that he is selected as the candidate.
“The seat that I represent is Techier/Guapo. I offered myself for the position. The party did not make any decision on that seat as yet in terms of selecting a candidate, so it is wrong to say that I was rejected. I am still very hopeful,” he said.
Mason said they were not given a reason for the delay in the selection of a candidate for the Techier/Guapo electoral district.
He said, however, that he was pleased with the work he had done in the district.
“I think I did an incredible job and continue to do an incredible job on a daily basis. I think if there are any concerns about me it can be checked and I am certain it will be proven that I have done a tremendous job as representative of the area and mayor of Point Fortin,” he said.
But should he be replaced, Mason said, he would remain in full support of the PNM.
Mason said he would continue to serve his party and country with pride.
“I remain in full support of my party. I will offer myself to serve Trinidad and Tobago in any way possible. The Government has been doing a tremendous job in terms of pulling the economy back in place and serving the people of Trinidad and Tobago. I will continue to assist the PNM in serving the people,” he said.
Mason served as deputy mayor of Point Fortin between 2010 and 2013. He returned as mayor in 2016.
He currently holds the position of field officer in the PNM.