A search party

search for fishermen: A search party returns to the fishing depot at Orange Valley, Couva, to refuel yesterday. 

 —Photo: TREVOR WATSON

“The bandit and them come and say they want the boat and the engine. We give them it. There were about three guys, locals like we self. I don’t know where they from. They didn’t wear any masks. They had guns. They had a knife.”

This was how Brian Seemun­gal, one of the surviving fish­er­men who swam ashore, described the harrow­ing ordeal out at sea on Monday night.

He continued: “They hit Trevor (Jason ‘Trevor’ Baptiste) and Alex (Hemraj ‘Alex’ Sookna­nan). They didn’t hit me; they send me by the bow. That’s the case right there. I didn’t see no face so I can’t tell you what they look like. There were like seven boats out there. They gone with mine, too.”

Seemungal was asked by reporters how he survived since all of the fishermen were thrown overboard.

He said there was a boat close by and he swam to it. “I saw a light and just kept going,” he said.

Cop convicted of rape

