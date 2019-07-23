‘I will sue PM myself’

THE case against Chief Justice Ivor Archie is not closed. Senior Counsel Israel Khan said yesterday if the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT) takes no action, then he will take the Prime Minister to court over his decision not to invoke Section 137 of the Constitution.
This section of the Constitution would have caused President Paula-Mae Weekes to appoint an independent tribunal to investigate allegations against the Chief Justice. Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley sought legal advice from British Queen’s Counsel Howard Stevens and from that April 25 opinion, Rowley decided to not take action against Archie.