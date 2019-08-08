An inmate has broken out of the Golden Grove Maximum Security Prison.
Dillon Clarke bushed out this morning.
At 7:50am, officers of the Arouca Police Station were notified by Prison officials that the inmate had escaped while working in the Prison’s Garden.
Clarke, a 35-year-old of Maturita, Arima, is serving a sentence of 24 months’ hard labour for malicious damage.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the escapee is encouraged to contact the police at 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS or any police station or text/WhatsApp 482-GARY (4279).