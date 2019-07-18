A woman has been shot and killed.
Dawn Patricia Grant, 44, of Sixth Avenue, Malick was murdered at about 1.15a.m. today while seated in a car driving through the Dan Kelly, Laventille, area.
She was employed as a worker with KFC in Port of Spain.
Police were told that Grant was seated in a dark-grey Nissan Almera, which was occupied by friends who were being dropped home after work. After a colleague was dropped off, and the vehicle was leaving the area, two men were seen walking out of a track near the roadway.
The men opened fire without warning, hitting Grant several times about the head and body.
The driver sped away and rushed the injured woman to the Port of Spain General Hospital.
She died at about 4.30a.m. today.
Another person was injured.
Police believe that the vehicle was targeted for simply being an unknown car in an area that was experiencing heightened “gang war” activities.