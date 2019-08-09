It’s part of a diabolical plan

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal has said the arrest of Government Minister Marlene McDonald may be part of a “diabolical plan”. “This may well be a small piece in a bigger puzzle. There may be a more diabolical plan afoot, of which today is one small piece, and they may be up to no good and up to a diabolical plan that may or may not involve us,” said Moonilal.
He was speaking at the United National Congress (UNC) “pavement meeting” in the Barataria/San Juan constituency on Thursday—the same day McDonald and her husband were detained by police for questioning on corruption-related matters.