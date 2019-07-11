Corruption-accused former FIFA vice-president Jack Warner says he is not liable to pay US$79 million in damages, which was ordered by a United States judge in a Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) lawsuit.
Triston Bonterre, corporate secretary, legal and compliance officer of the Warner Group of Companies, issued a news release yesterday stating that Warner “categorically denies that he is liable for any of the sums, which comprise part of these default judgments”.