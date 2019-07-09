A security officer shot and killed a suspected jewelry store thief on Tuesday morning.
A second suspect was wounded.
The identities of the men were not immediately known.
Police were told that at about 11.30a.m. the men entered the Savi’s Jewelry Store, along the Southern Main Road, Couva.
The men announced a hold up, and one suspect pointed a gun in the store.
A security guard pulled his gun and fired five shots.
Both suspects were hit. One was killed.
The wounded man, of Longdenville, was shot in his leg.
Police believe the bones in his leg were broken.
Officials notified police and a team of officers under the supervisions of ASP Smith and Sgt Teeluck are on location.
A gun was found at the store.