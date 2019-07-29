CHIEF Justice Ivor Archie has taken the decision to transfer to Tobago one of the High Court judges who has been critical of him since allegations of misconduct against him arose two years ago.
Now, Justice Carol Gobin is challenging Archie’s decision to transfer her, saying the forced physical removal of staff “without consultation is the most intrusive decision which could be undertaken in the management of any enterprise”.
On Monday, Archie wrote to Justice Gobin informing her she would be transferred to Tobago from mid-September to head the judiciary’s new Family Court on the island.
That decision was based on her substantial and “significant experience” in the area of Family Law, he said.
However, in a five-page reply to Archie on Friday, Justice Gobin questioned the Chief Justice’s suggestion that she had vast experience in that particular area of law.
“As you may be aware, save for a period of a week when I volunteered to assist a colleague during the court vacation, in or about 2005, I have never sat as a judge in the Family Court Pilot Project and have, since my appointment in 2004, operated as an ordinary civil court judge.
“Even when, as had happened in the past, additional judicial resources were needed in the Family Court I have not been one of the judges selected to supplement the ranks of the Family Court. I therefore do not, on any view, have any substantial or significant experience in Family Law relative to the other members of the judiciary and have no experience at all of the Pilot Project,” she stated.
Justice Gobin went further to argue that Archie’s reference to her “significant” Family Law experience was “misplaced and misconceived”, adding that it was a means of the Chief Justice merely attempting “to legitimise a unilateral, arbitrary, unlawful and indefinite geographic and professional relocation which has also been unfairly imposed without prior notice or consultation indeed of basic professional courtesy”.
She also pointed out that the “unilateral and arbitrary assignment” was taking place in the context of their “well-documented” past differences.
In light of this, Gobin said it would appear to “any dispassionate and reasonably informed bystander, to be tantamount to the imposition of a sanction”.
She requested that Archie reconsider the decision and hold consultation with other judicial officers on the “far-reaching changes” being contemplated.
“More particularly, there appears to be no rational basis for not appointing one of the many specialised judges who have sat and continue to sit in the Family Court in Port of Spain to head the Tobago Division. Reasonableness and rationality would dictate that it is more likely that one of these judges would possess the required specialised training and experience to head the sub-division in Tobago.
“These surely would be the obvious persons to select if the intention was to benefit from the experience and successes of the Family Court pilot project and allow this to carry over to Tobago. The absence of any rational basis upon which I might have been legitimately selected for assignment suggests an improper or flawed motivation,” she said.
The judge pointed out that while judges serve in Tobago from time-to-time, there was a historical practice under which they were assigned for a protracted period so that they could manage their case load at the judiciary’s operations in Port of Spain and San Fernando.
Further to that, Gobin wrote that the relocation would affect her ability to support her husband, who requires medical treatment and after-care at their home.
“This would be impossible if I was relocated and my family physically separated,” she said.
In her letter, she informed the Chief Justice that she would be forwarding the assignment letter and her response to the other judges so that the issue could be discussed at a staff meeting set to take place on Monday.