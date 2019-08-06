Judiciary silent

Deafening silence. While it yesterday defended Justice Gillian Lucky’s stewardship of the Judicial Education Institute of Trinidad and Tobago (JEITT), the judiciary remained silent on a voice recording gone public that purports to have captured Lucky confessing to favours for a felon friend of Chief Justice Ivor Archie.
In a statement, the judiciary also defended Lucky against concerns from some judges of a “pre-existing relationship of facilitation” between herself and Archie. An Express article yesterday also presented a collective concern from some judges as to whether Lucky accommodated Archie and called on her to clarify whether the voice on the recording, which admitted to doing favours for Archie’s friend Romero, was hers.