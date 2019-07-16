Just not adding up

NATIONAL Security Minister Stuart Young disclosed yesterday that he is expecting a report on the murder of playwright Raymond Choo Kong while noting that some aspects of the actor’s death “simply don’t add up”.
The minister has also said that as a citizen he finds Trinidad and Tobago’s current circumstances, with regard to crime, to be “unacceptable”. Following the launch of a new Barataria Community Library, Young told the media news of Choo Kong’s murder had reached him during a meeting of the national heads of security.