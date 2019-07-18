Kamla, Khan not surprised by decision

Chief Justice Ivor Archie continues to be in a “bad place” with unanswered questions swirling around his head. This is according to Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, who yesterday expressed disagreement with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s decision to not have a tribunal probe the CJ.
She questioned whether this was a move by Rowley to again protect his “friends and family”. In response to a question at yesterday’s post-Cabinet news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, Rowley said based on legal advice he was not making any move on the CJ.