EMAILGATE “lies” got Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley into office and now he must resign and call a general election, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said yesterday.
“Well, Prime Minister, this is clearly on your chest, these lies that you told the population...and I don’t see how you going to wean this off your chest because you lied. You lied and your lied where? In the Parliament, under the cloak of parliamentary privilege,” she said.
“...It was most dishonest but he didn’t care as long as he making the grab for power, he didn’t care it was destroying the image of the country...The man should do the honourable thing and resign. This has been one of the biggest scandals in the Commonwealth based on lies and he should do the right thing and resign and call the elections,” said Persad-Bissessar.
The former prime minister was speaking at a news conference at the United National Congress (UNC) Couva South office yesterday where she responded to news from police that the Emailgate case was closed.