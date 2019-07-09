Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessasr says she would have had to flee her home if the tables were turned and her government had rented a multi-million-dollar property from former attorney general Anand Ramlogan.
“Can you imagine if the government had rented a property owned by Anand Ramlogan, the former AG and his wife and or his father-in-law. You think I could have lived in my home? Can you imagine what would have happened and yet there is no outrage and no outcry, we must tell them they cannot keep doing this to the people of Trinidad and Tobago. There cannot be one law for them and one law for everybody else; they cannot do it!” she said.