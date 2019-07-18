PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley was shameless to say he took the Emailgate documents to the President and not to the police, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said yesterday.
“This man is so shameless to say he took it to the President. What nonsense! This is a man who loves to use the word ‘foolish’. What foolishness! That he took it to the President, what can the President possibly do? Why didn’t he take it to the police? I was the one who sent it to the police the day that he revealed it. You have in your hands what you think is a criminal conspiracy by a Prime Minister and members of a Cabinet to commit a crime, a very heinous, serous crime, conspiracy to murder, that’s what he was saying and you would take it to the President? Isn’t that something you will take to the police?” said Persad-Bissessar yesterday.