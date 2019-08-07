A man was killed trying to cross the highway near the walkover at Powder Magazine, Diego Martin on Wednesday.
Dead is Bradley Lutchman, of North West Drive, Diego Martin.
At about 2.45a.m. Lutchman was attempting to cross the Western Main Road, when he was hit by a car and died at the scene,
His body was identified by his brother, who told police that Lutchman was a “mentally-unstable” person who usually wandered the community.
He was last seen alive at about 8.30p.m. on Tuesday when he went “for a walk”.
The driver went to the Four Roads Police Station.
Senior officers in the Western Division expressed their condolences to Latchman’s friends and family. but lamented that he was killed within walking distance from the walk-over.
“We are asking citizens to please utilize the infrastructure that is in place for you to safely cross the nation’s roadways. If there is a walk over nearby, please use it. It will preserve your life, and prevent any heartaches,” The Express was told.
The scene was visited by a team of officers led by Snr Sup Mark and Sup Ramjohn, with assistance from Inspector Birbal, W-Cpl Bovell, PC Rogers, PC Daniel, and WPC Durham.