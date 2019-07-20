Killers run amok

KILLERS continued to run amok on Friday night, snuffing out the lives of four people in three separate incidents in Laventille, La Horquetta and Maraval. The killings brought to an end a week that was one of the bloodiest for the year so far with at least 24 people being killed in just seven days.

The sudden spike in homicides that began last weekend resulted in Police Commissioner Gary Griffith on Monday announcing that all police officers who were on leave were to be called back out to work in an attempt to assist in pegging back the violent crime situation. But in spite of this, the murder toll continued to escalate even though Griffith said a number of key policing strategies had immediately gone into effect to increase security across the country.

THE valuation of a single property compul­sorily acquired by the State under the Land Acquisition Act for the construction of the highway extension to Point Fortin moved from $7 million to a whopping $67.2 milli­on and then boiled down to $42 million over a four-year period.

KILLERS continued to run amok on Friday night, snuffing out the lives of four people in three separate incidents in Laventille, La Horquetta and Maraval. The killings brought to an end a week that was one of the bloodiest for the year so far with at least 24 people being killed in just seven days.

WHO didn’t know Raymond was gay? It was in his walk and talk, his voice and vogue, his wrists and writings. It was in his characters and dialogue, in his human and artistic core; it flowed through his talent and his experience. You couldn’t not know. 

NATIONAL security has always received the major allocation in national budgets with little dent in crime. Murders are out of control, gang culture is firmly embedded in communities and illegal guns and ammunition are everywhere, to name a few critical issues.

PETROCHEMICAL plants in Point Lisas peaked in 2009. That’s when volumes of natural gas needed for full optimisation of the plants were being met. At that time, the country’s energy sector was consuming an estimated 4.2 billion cubic feet a day.