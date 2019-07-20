Killers run amok

KILLERS continued to run amok on Friday night, snuffing out the lives of four people in three separate incidents in Laventille, La Horquetta and Maraval. The killings brought to an end a week that was one of the bloodiest for the year so far with at least 24 people being killed in just seven days.
The sudden spike in homicides that began last weekend resulted in Police Commissioner Gary Griffith on Monday announcing that all police officers who were on leave were to be called back out to work in an attempt to assist in pegging back the violent crime situation. But in spite of this, the murder toll continued to escalate even though Griffith said a number of key policing strategies had immediately gone into effect to increase security across the country.