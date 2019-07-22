More than 100 kilos of cocaine were found in two large suitcases in the baggage storage area at ANR Robinson International Airport, at Crown Point, Tobago, on Sunday.
The suitcases were to be placed on a Caribbean Airlines flight destined for John F Kennedy International Airport in New York.
The suitcases, which were silver and burgundy in colour, were tagged with manual tags and bore no name tags.
Officers of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) Organised Crime, Narcotics and Firearms Bureau (OCNFB) were called in after a worker detected the isolated suitcases with no information.
Upon checking, the officers discovered several packages of cocaine neatly placed in the suitcases.