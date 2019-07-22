cocaine

More than 100 kilos of cocaine were found in two large suitcases in the baggage storage area at ANR Robinson International Airport, at Crown Point, Tobago, on Sunday.

The suitcases were to be placed on a Caribbean Airlines flight destined for John F Kennedy International Airport in New York.

The suitcases, which were silver and burgundy in colour, were tagged with manual tags and bore no name tags.

Officers of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) Organised Crime, Narcotics and Firearms Bureau (OCNFB) were called in after a worker detected the isolated suitcases with no information.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

Upon checking, the officers discovered several packages of cocaine neatly placed in the suitcases.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

WHY I FREED ARCHIE

WHY I FREED ARCHIE

THERE was no evidence that Chief Justice Ivor Archie knew Kern Romero and Dillian Johnson en…