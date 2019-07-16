A slow-moving landslide, brought on by heavy rainfall, is threatening homes along Pooran Road, George Village, Tableland.
And residents yesterday called on the Government to intervene before their village is cut off from the rest of the community.
Businessman Sheikh Mohammed said the landslide developed during last year’s rainy season and was threatening his business.
Mohammed, who owns two poultry farms, said the bad roads prevent delivery trucks from reaching his farms.
And complaints to the Ministry of Works and Transport, he said, have gone unanswered.
“The residents are fed up because this landslide is now affecting our lives. I have two farms, one with 90,000 heads of chicken and another with 30,000 heads, but the vehicles cannot come in to deliver the feed. And the company will stop delivering chickens if the feed cannot get to us,” he said.
Mohammed said residents have appealed to the local government representative and Member of Parliament in the past month but nothing was done to ease their plight.
The Express was told that two homes were being threatened by the landslide.
Councillor Michelle Benjamin said residents were fearful the landslides would worsen during the rainy season.
“This landslip developed during the rainy season last year. We made several requests and nothing was done. Now that the rainy season is upon us we are fearful that it would get worse. Two homes are already at risk. This morning (yesterday) about 50 people came out to call on the Government to act before they are cut off from the rest of the community,” she said.
Member of Parliament Dr Lovell Francis said he was not asleep nor was he unaware of the complaints by residents.
In a Facebook post yesterday, Francis said he was working to improve his constituency.
He said the roads in his constituency were being repaired, including landslips.