Law Association to PM: Who gave advice on CJ

THE Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT) will officially write to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley today, requesting a copy of the legal opinion he relied upon to not act on Chief Justice Ivor Archie.
Contacted for comment on the issue yesterday, LATT president Douglas Mendes, SC, said: “We will be writing the prime minister tomorrow asking for a copy.” Last Thursday, during the post-Cabinet news briefing, Rowley indicated that based on the legal opinion received from an unnamed attorney, he will not act on the recommendation of the LATT that Section 137 of the Constitution be triggered.