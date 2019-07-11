IN a country “where God is supposed to be a Trini” there are many cruel things happening, like little girls being taken into prostitution and servitude, says Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi.
Speaking at the People’s National Movement (PNM) political meeting, in Pleasantville on Tuesday night, Al-Rawi spoke about the various amendments to legislation that the Government intends to put forward to benefit the country and its citizens.
“The vast majority of the criminals in this country who are selling drugs, selling guns, who are selling prostitutes in this country, who are raping our little girls of this earth... As has happened where you have seen teenage Latinas taken into servitude and prostitution right here in Trinidad and Tobago, where God is supposed to be a Trini, that is done for money and for profit,” he said.
He said in some cases where a child has been raped, “the child has to wait ten and 15 years, come to court as an adult to face somebody who raped you, and we (the Government) have said that this is unacceptable.”
As part of the Government’s plan to deal with money laundering, where some individuals involved in criminal activities purchase land under someone’s name to hide their wealth, Al-Rawi said in the real estate business, by February 2020, every piece of land owned will connect people through their birth certificate, pin number, lawyer, Board of Inland Revenue number and a map showing the location of the land.
This interconnection with the various registration agencies will allow law enforcement officers to catch individuals involved in criminal activities.