Marlene McDonald

Public Administration Minister Marlene McDonald and her husband Michael Carew are still being questioned by police investigators.

Her attorney Pamela Elder SC spoke with reporters outside the office of the Professional Standards Bureau at Henry Street, Port of Spain this afternoon.

She said “we would resume at around 4p.m. for further interviews. No charges have been laid”.

As whether McDonald would be charged or released today, Elder said “Interviews are still being conducted”.

She said there was a break for lunch since “we have been at it since 9 o’clock.“

McDonald and Carew were arrested at her home at Macaras, St Joseph on Thursday morning after police executed a search warrant.

After being taken for medical treatment, McDonald was taken to her Port of Spain South constituency office where items were seized by officers of the Anti-Corruption Investigation Bureau.

Police are investigating allegations of corruption and the misappropriation of public funds.

