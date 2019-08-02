$172m boost for research

SIGNING: Prof Sir Hilary Beckles, seated left, Vice-Chancellor of The University of the West Indies (The UWI), and Dr David Duncan, chief operating officer and university secretary, University of Glasgow, shake hands following the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding at The UWI Regional Headquarters, Kingston, Jamaica on July 31. Witnessing the event are C William Iton, left, University Registrar, The UWI, and Peter Aitchison, director of communications and public affairs, University of Glasgow.