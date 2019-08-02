$172m boost for research

THE University of the West Indies (The UWI) and the University of Glasgow in Scotland have signed the first ever agreement for slavery reparations since British Emancipation in 1838.
A statement yesterday from The UWI announced that a £20 million (TT$172 million) reparations agreement was signed at the Regional Headquarters of The UWI in Kingston, Jamaica, last week by Vice-Chancellor, Prof Sir Hilary Beckles and Dr David Duncan, University of Glasgow’s chief operating officer, representing Vice-Chancellor Prof Sir Anton Muscatelli.