On the day that reputed crime lord Vaughn ‘Sandman’ Mieres, and his wife are buried, a man is expected to appear in court for their murder.
Police said instructions were given to charge the suspect yesterday by Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard SC.
The suspect is expected to be charged with four offences of murder, as well as for firearm and ammunition related offences linked to the killing.
The suspect was held last week Thursday, after he went to the Port of Spain General Hospital seeking treatment for gunshot injuries.
Police believe that the man was injured in the exchange of gunfire at the Mieres mansion.
Mieres, 46, his wife Alita “Letty” Dehra, 50, Nigel Octave, and Kadir Joseph, were all gunned down at about 2.45am last Thursday at Mieres’ home off Las Cuevas Road, Las Cuevas.