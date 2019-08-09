A PIPE FITTER who told the court he found and kept five protected tortoises, has been arrested and charged.
Anderson Manzano, 28 of Fyzabad, was charged with five offences of possession of the protected animals without a permit.
Officers from the Fyzabad/Oropouche Criminal Investigations Department and southern game wardens executed a search warrant at his home on Wednesday where they found the five red eared sliders. They are protected in accordance with Conservation of Wildlife Act.
Manzano faced Siparia magistrate Ava Vandenberg-Bailey on Thursday. He said he was guilty of the offences laid by game warden II Steve Seepersad.
Manzan said he found the animals while he was working in Santa Flora and took them home to keep them as pets.
Seepersad said the animals appeared to be healthy.
Bailey reprimanded and discharged Manzano and ordered the animas be taken to the Emperor Valley Zoo.