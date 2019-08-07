Crime

A man who went to the doctor and left in loaded gun in his vehicle, has lost the firearm.

The 66-year-old victim returned to the car and found that someone broke into it.

It happened at around 2p.m. on Monday.

The man, who is from Santa Rosa Heights, told police that he parked his Toyota Hilux along Bye Pass Road, Arima and went to the doctor’s office to purchase medicine.

When he returned his Ruger 9mm pistol and ten rounds of 9mm ammunition had been taken from under the driver’s seat.

The Arima Police is investigating.

