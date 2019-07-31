“GOD help us! Oh God help us!”
These agonised screams punctuated the usual quiet that surrounds the Parliament building at Wrightson Road in Port of Spain yesterday.
The screams came from one man standing among a crowd of protesters seeking to get the attention of parliamentarians as they passed by on their way to debate the Bail (Amendment) Bill, 2019.
They were the screams of a man mourning the death of his relative who was among seven fishermen thrown overboard in a brutal pirate attack at sea last Monday.
Five bodies have since been recovered.
The man, who gave his name only as “Braddy”, said he was related to several of the murdered fishermen but the killing of 27-year-old Shiva Ramdeo affected him the most.