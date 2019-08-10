Marcia Ayres-Caesar

former chief magistrate: Marcia Ayres-Caesar

ANOTHER High Court judge has been reassigned to the Family Court. The Sunday Express understands that Justice David Harris, who is currently presiding over the lawsuit filed by former chief magistrate Marcia Ayres-Caesar, is expected to assume duties at the Family Court, while a junior judge has been assigned his cases.

Two weeks ago, Justice Carol Gobin was transferred to the Family Court in Tobago. Harris had stayed the proceedings involving Ayres-Caesar pending the outcome of the Privy Council ruling in the new Law Term.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘Rowley could go, Gary could stay’

‘Rowley could go, Gary could stay’

“HONESTLY, I love Gary. He is carrying about his procedures with precision. Griffith means business with crime. He’s a straightforward man. I would give him a ten.”

Fraud probe widens

Fraud probe widens

A FORMER permanent secretary at the Government ministry and three contractors remained in police custody last evening as Fraud Squad detectives intensified their questioning into an alleged multi-million-dollar financial misappropriation probe that led to the arrest of Public Administration Minister Marlene McDonald.

A textbook conspiracy? Not so, say publishers after parents slam ‘revisions’

A textbook conspiracy? Not so, say publishers after parents slam ‘revisions’

FRUSTRATED parents are calling on the Ministry of Education to look into what they describe as a “textbook racket” in the education system. A number of parents spoke with the Sunday Express to voice discontent with being “forced” to purchase expensive new edition and “revised” textbooks ahead of the new school term in September.

‘Marcia’ judge goes to Family Court

‘Marcia’ judge goes to Family Court

ANOTHER High Court judge has been reassigned to the Family Court. The Sunday Express understands that Justice David Harris, who is currently presiding over the lawsuit filed by former chief magistrate Marcia Ayres-Caesar, is expected to assume duties at the Family Court, while a junior judge has been assigned his cases.

Highway runner killed

Highway runner killed

Besson Street police are investigating a fatal road traffic accident which occurred along th…