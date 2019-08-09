...Marlene grilled for eight hours

Lisa Morris-Julian

VISITORS: Arima Mayor Lisa Morris-Julian and Laventille East/Morvant MP Adrian Leonce on Thursday night at the St Joseph Police Station, where they visited Minister of Public Administration Marlene McDonald, who was being held for questioning. —Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

MINISTER of Public Administration and MP for Port of Spain South Marlene McDonald was questioned for more than eight hours yesterday by Police Service investigators.

McDonald and her husband were brought to the Professional Standards Bureau office at Henry Street, Port of Spain, at about 8 a.m. yesterday. Shortly after, Pamela Elder SC and attorney Owen Hinds Jr arrived at the PSB office and went inside. Elder, who is representing McDonald and her husband Michael Carew, remained inside the building until about 2.15 p.m.

