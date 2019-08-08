Officers with the Anti-Corruption Investigation Bureau came with a warrant and searched the home of Public Administration Minister Marlene McDonald this morning.
They later searched McDonald's Port of Spain South constituency office, located at Piccadilly Street, Port of Spain.
During the search of the house, McDonald and her husband were arrested and taken into Port of Spain where McDonald complained of feeling unwell and was taken for medical treatment.
When the Express visited this morning, police officers were observed in and around McDonald’s house at Valley View, located off the Maracas Royal Road, St Joseph.
The officers declined to speak with reporters and they left the house at around 11.20p.m in four vehicles.
McDonald, a Cabinet minister, is being investigated on the allegation of misappropriation of public funds.
On June 1, 2017, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley advised then President Anthony Carmona to revoke the appointment of McDonald who was then Minister in the Ministry of Public Utilities.
McDonald had only recently been sworn in as Minister in the Ministry of Public Utilities after a sixteen-month period of absence from the Cabinet.
McDonald met with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley the morning of her firing, as a result of the controversy caused by her choice of guests attending her swearing-in ceremony at the President's House in St Ann's days before.
The commotion surrounds the presence of reputed "community leader" Cedric "Burkie" Burke, who accompanied contractor Kenroy Dopwell to the event.
Senior elements of the national security community had expressed alarm at the presence of Burke, who has been engaging their attention.
Not only was he present, but Burke was introduced by her to the President and posed for pictures with Carmona Carmona.
On August 2, Rowley reappointed McDonald, to the post of Minister of Public Administration.
Burke was detained on Monday by police who seized his electronic devices including cell phones and laptops.
He was questioned and released on Wednesday morning.