THE mother of a 17-year-old boy who was stabbed to death during a robbery in 2009 was brought to tears and had to be escorted out of court yesterday.
As State prosecutor Hema Sundarsingh read parts of her victim impact statement, on how her life had drastically changed since her son’s death, Angela Hosein began to sob, briefly interrupting the proceedings before Justice Hayden St Clair-Douglas at the Port of Spain High Court.
This resulted in court staff having to escort her out of the room.
She did not re-enter the courtroom.
On the afternoon of September 30, 2009, her only son, Kareem Hosein, was stabbed once to the abdomen by 18-year-old Kyle Brown as Brown robbed him of his cell phone.
Brown has since pleaded guilty to the charge of felony murder.
Such a charge arises when the victim is killed during the commission of a lesser offence, in this case, robbery.
It does not attract the death sentence.
In reading the facts of the matter, Sundarsingh said Hosein was a YTEPP student who had just completed class for the day and was walking along Arima Old Road with two other students when they were ambushed by Brown, who was armed with a knife.
Brown demanded that Hosein and one of the other boys hand over their cell phones.
He placed his hand in Hosein’s pocket and removed his cell phone.
There was an exchange of words, resulting in Brown telling Hosein: “What you say fat boy? Wait until the last car pass.”
When the road was clear of vehicles, Sundarsingh said Brown then stabbed Hosein once to the right abdomen before fleeing the scene.
Hosein was taken to the Arima District Hospital and later transferred to the Mt Hope hospital but was pronounced dead later that day.
Homicide officers eventually went to where Brown lived, at Cleaver Heights, Arima, where they found the phone that belonged to Hosein.
During yesterday’s proceedings, criminal defence attorney Evans Welch, in his mitigation plea, told the judge his client was just 18 years old at the time of the offence, labelling his actions as “an immature decision”.
In attempting to convince the court to impose a lenient sentence, Welch said the killing was not one the deceased was made to endure any prolonged period of violence and suffering before his death.
He added that Hosein’s murder was not one that was premeditated, but instead, it was one that occurred during a robbery gone bad and following a heated exchange between youngsters.
“It was a spur of the moment sort of action,” he stated.
However, Sundarsingh said Brown was at an age where he knew right from wrong.
She stated Brown did not have to resort to stabbing Hosein after he had robbed him of his property.
The fact that he told the victim “what you say fat boy? Wait until the last car pass,” before stabbing him, showed that Brown had made a decision right there and then that he would injure Hosein.
Justice St Clair-Douglas will sentence Brown next week Friday at the San Fernando High Court.