A HOME-MAKER appeared before the court charged with causing the death of a pensioner in 2017.
Ria Henry, 39, of Claxton Bay, faced San Fernando Magistrate Natalie Diop charged that on January 11, 2017 along Southern Main Road, Claxton Bay, she drove in a dangerous manner and caused the death of Ramraj Ramrattan. He was 70 years old.
Henry surrendered to St Margaret’s police station yesterday morning after being informed that there was a warrant out for her arrest.
At her court hearing, she was represented by attorney Shaun Teekasingh. He asked for reasonable bail for his client whom he said was the mother of seven, including six minors. He also said that Henry had no pending matters before the court.
The court prosecutor made no objection to bail and Diop placed Henry on $80,000 bail with a cash alternative of $20,000.
The matter, in which the charge was laid by Corporal Sookdeo, will be recalled on August 21.