Desperate to find their sons, the mothers of three missing fishermen went to the coastline in Carli Bay on Saturday to pray for their return.
The women, dressed in yellow, offered flowers as their performed a Hindu ritual pleading with the ocean to return their sons.
The emotional service was observed for Alex Sooknanan, 18, Justin Kissoon, 19, and Jason Baptiste, 30.
It has been eight days since the men were among 10 fishermen thrown overboard in a pirate attack last week Monday.
Three made it to shore by battling the winds and tide. Four bodies were recovered. Three remain unaccounted for.
But the families of the missing men are hoping to see them alive.
The emotional mothers waded into the water near the Orange Valley Fish Landing Site Bay, clasped their hands and prayed for their sons to come back to them.
The women were accompanied relatives and villagers.
The families have been keeping vigil at the site since the men were reported missing.
Sooknanan’s sister posted a prayer to social media on Monday pleading to see her brother’s face again, to hear his voice and feel his touch.
“I know my brother is a fighter. He is alive and will come home along with Trevor and Justin,” she wrote.
Sabrina Jaglal also posted a touching video of her brother’s life. “Alex please come home, please,” she wrote.
Kissoon’s cousin, Brandon Kissoon, was cremated following an emotional funeral service at the family’s Couva home.
Two others, Shiva Ramdeo and Anand Rampersad, were laid to rest on Sunday.
The men were on board six fishing vessels in the Gulf of Paria off the ports of Carli Bay and Orange Valley last Monday night.
The armed pirates held up the fishermen with guns and robbed them of their boats and engines before throwing them overboard.
Three made it to shore. Four bodies were recovered.