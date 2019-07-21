Murder, mayhem in T&T: Religious leaders speak out

Last week was one of the bloodiest of the year so far, with at least 24 people being killed in just seven days. As the murder toll for 2019 nears 300, five religious leaders shared their concerns with the Express yesterday.
Nur-E-Islam mosque (El Socorro), Imam Sheraz Ali said: “I am horrified at the level of crime despite all the efforts of the authorities. I think they need religious and government and other civil society and NGO leaders to come together. They need to see what they can do in terms of going into hotspots.