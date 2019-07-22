The body of a “John Doe” was discovered in a river in Rio Claro on Sunday.
The discovery was made at Dades Trace, off the Tabaquite Road.
Around 11.45 a.m. a gardener was walking to his agricultural plot when he made the discovery.
A party of police officers led by Insp Garcia, and Constables Gillead and Charles responded to the scene.
The body was clad in an underwear.
Due to the advanced state of decomposition police were unable to ascertain the race, skin and hair colour.
Police said checks revealed that no one from the area was reported missing.
Anyone with information can contact Rio Claro police at 644 2332/ 2001, or the nearest police station.