No action on Archie

THE call for the impeachment of Chief Justice Ivor Archie has been struck down. Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said yesterday he will not take action against Chief Justice Ivor Archie.
Responding to a question at yesterday’s post-Cabinet news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, the Prime Minister said: “The Law Association sent me a request that I do certain things. I told you that I would take legal advice and I have been in the process of doing that. And the legal advice that I have indicate that I...should not acquiesce to the Law Association’s request.”