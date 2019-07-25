The Downtown Owners and Merchants Association (DOMA) has issued a disturbing alert to its members, warning them to stay away from the Piccadilly Street/East Dry River area to avoid getting caught in the crossfire between rival gangs in Port of Spain.
DOMA says it has received several reports of open gun battle between rivals / gangs in an area that is a popular transit/short cut for those departing Port-of-Spain to go east, usually exiting in the area of Besson Street to join the Beetham Highway or the Eastern Main Road.
“We wish to strongly suggest that you and your personnel NOT use this route at all from the receipt of this message until we have reason to believe that the exchange of gunfire across the route has ended.
We have verifiable reports and information from drivers who have been witness to episodes of gunfire in plain sight with shooters walking around with guns showing. These reports are recent”.
DOMA says it has passed the reports to police with a request for advice on what is being done.
“In the meantime we wish to advise with emphasis that this route be avoided and that this advice be shared with delivery vehicles and other personnel.” DOMA stated.