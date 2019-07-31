Reputed gang leader Akanni Adams

THE Ministry of Education has not approved the use of Las Cuevas Government Primary School for the funeral of murdered reputed gangster, Vaughn “Sandman” Mieres.

In a media statement yesterday, the ministry outlined five categories of events for which the use of a school may be applied--with funerals not among them.

Mieres, his wife Ali­ka “Let­ty” De­hra and two men were killed in the couple’s Las Cuevas residence in the wee hours of July 25, in what police have said appeared to be a well-orchestrated “hit”.

A funeral flyer circulated on Facebook this week, featuring a colour photograph of the slain couple, invited mourners to be seated at the school by 1.45 p.m. tomorrow, for a service at 2 p.m.

On Tuesday, Education Minister Anthony Garcia said the required application had not been made to the ministry’s chief executive officer but he, Garcia, would consider the request if it went before him.

