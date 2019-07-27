No sign of missing three

HOPE has been lost for finding missing fisherman Jason “Trevor” Baptiste alive, his brother Yasin Khan said yesterday. Speaking to the Sunday Express, Khan said his family has been shattered by their loss as well as the ordeal the families of the other fishermen in the community have endured.
He said there were seven fishing vessels out at sea conducting searches, while the Coast Guard continued its search and rescue patrols. “We lost hope (Friday) because after three days a body would (start to) swell. It just not looking good that we could find him alive. But we are not giving up on finding him. People here suffered so much loss and tragedy, and it is not the first time we had something like this happen here,” Khan said.