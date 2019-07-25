Reputed north coast drug lord Vaughn “Sandman” Mieres has been killed along with his wife and two men.
The massacre took place at the Mieres family home at School Trace, Las Cuevas at around 2.15a.m.
The killers stormed the house and killed the couple along with the men, described as his body guards.
The killers left the area aboard a fishing boat.
Police say that high powered weapons were used in the executions.
In 2017, Mieres was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder, against Selwyn ‘Robocop’ Alexis.
Mieres, 46, was arrested then after police executed a search warrant at his home looking for drugs.
Police allegedly seized US$5,330, TT$1,100 in cash and several pieces of camouflage clothing.
The exercise comprised officers from the Organised Crime Narcotics and Firearms Bureau, Inter-Agency Task Force, Criminal Gang and Intelligence Unit, Financial Intelligence Bureau and the Strategic Services Agency.
Mieres was free on $450,000 bail.