Thunderous applause echoed off stained-glass windows and filled the curved wooden apse of Santa Rosa RC Church yesterday when mourners rose to their feet for the final curtain call of acclaimed actor/director Raymond Sulan Choo Kong.
Choo Kong’s final audience sent fervent cheers and high-pitched whistles out of the packed church onto Woodford Street and across the warm midday air in the thespian’s Arima hometown.
The quiet eastern borough was shocked last Monday when Choo Kong, 69, was found stabbed to death in the living room of his home on Green Street, a mere two blocks away from his final churchly stage. No arrests have been made to date. Choo Kong would have turned 70 on August 6.
Trevon Jugmohan, Choo Kong’s business partner and understudy at Raymond Choo Kong Productions (RCKP), urged family, friends and colleagues to put aside sadness and instead celebrate the theatre icon for the indelible legacy he has created.
“In his own words Raymond said: ‘I had a very good life, a fulfilling life, I feel I have done enough in my life and I am satisfied.’