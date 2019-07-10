The Housing Development Corporation have moved in and begun dismantling illegal structures in Oropune Gardens.
In a social media posting on Wednesday morning, the HDC said that after ensuring that due process was followed, the HDC’s Security Department with support from the TTPS, went to Oropune Gardens, Piarco, to begin the demolition of illegal structures within the community namely a popular hardware and "liming spot".
The hardware was being run from a residential apartment on the ground floor of one of the apartment blocks.
Residents last week appealed to the HDC and Government to help them fight the criminal element and other undesirables in the settlement.