Cabinet has agreed to the reconstitution of the Board of Directors of Tourism Trinidad Ltd.
This after the Board effectively collapsed last week after four of the eleven members resigned.
The resignations came in response to the decision to fire CEO Camille Campbell, a position defended by its then chairperson Janelle Penny Commissiong who said it was a Board decision.
However, several members of the Board disagreed.
On Wednesday, the Tourism Ministry disclosed in a press statement that a new Board of Directors had been appointed for a period of two years and will be chaired by Howard Chin Lee, a former Minister of Tourism.
The other members of the Board are:
Natania Mack, Deputy Chairman
Avalaughn Huggins
Terrance Bhagwatsingh
Shezrae Nesbitt
Lesley-Ann Assee
Brian Lewis
Devon Seale
Shivana Inalsingh
Minister of Tourism, Randall Mitchell thanksed outgoing Board members for their contribution and commitment to national service, and extends his best wishes to them in their future endeavours.
About Howard Chin Lee, Chairman, Tourism Trinidad Ltd.
Chin Lee brings to Tourism Trinidad Ltd. a wealth of experience, expertise, and success in the public and private sectors.
Chin Lee is a past Chairman of the Tourism Industrial Development Company 1982-1995 and the National Carnival Commission 2007-2010.
He is also a former senator, having held the portfolios of Minister of National Security (2002-2003) and Minister of Tourism (2003-2007).
In the private sector, Chin Lee is an accomplished entrepreneur with broad interests in the Media, Tourism, Entertainment, and Oil and Gas industries. He is also a past recipient of the Ernst and Young Caribbean Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2000 in recognition of his entrepreneurial excellence in the area of Tourism.