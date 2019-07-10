Get rid of National Petroleum (NP). President of the Petroleum Dealers Association (PDA) Robin Narinesingh said yesterday the Government should revisit NP and take the bold move to close its operations “which will result in massive savings” which can be injected into Paria and cheaper prices for fuel at the pumps.
In a telephone interview with the Express yesterday, Narinesingh said NP does not contribute to this nation’s economy and it is in fact a drain of resources as top honchos collect fat salaries and monies have to be spent to run an entire operation from staff, pensions, medical plans, etc.
He said NP is a “middle man” which is unnecessary and actually complicates the distribution process of fuel.
Narinesingh said as it stands now: gas station owners pay hefty rents to NP to operate and there is no security of tenure. He said one gas station owners paid over $8 million in the past two years.