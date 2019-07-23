The first phase of operationalisation of the Couva Medical and Multi-Training Facility (CMMF) has begun.
The North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) will be the initial operator for these services and CMMF will be managed by the CMMF Ltd.
Members of the public now have a new location to collect their CDAP medication - the Pharmacy at the Couva Medical and Multi-Training Facility (CMMF), situated just off the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway, the Ministry of Health stated in a media release yesterday.
Pharmacy Services at the CMMF will also include Patient Medication Therapy Management. Patients will have the opportunity to receive one-on-one counselling with specialists who will explain the contents of CDAP prescriptions and discuss ways to ensure that patients comply with their medication regime.
“All members of the public are invited to take advantage of this walk-in service, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.,” the release stated.
The CMMF is positioned to be a ‘game changer’ in the public health arena. Medical staff will operate in a modern facility with the latest technology and patients will receive cutting-edge health care in a comfortable environment.
Apart from the Pharmacy Services, referred patients will receive diagnostic imaging services at the CMMF through the public health system: computerised tomography (ct) imaging, magnetic resonance imaging (mri), fluoroscopy, mammography, ultra sound and x-ray.
Patients will receive a digital copy of their diagnostic imaging reports. Additionally, a Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) has been implemented to facilitate easy digital recording, retrieval and transfer of diagnostic imaging scans/records. Patients must be referred through the public health system to access the diagnostic imaging services at the CMMF.
“The Government of Trinidad and Tobago is delivering on its commitment to operationalise the CMMF, months ahead of the promised timeframe. This initiative is just one element of the overall revolution in health, which is founded on the provision of the best, most advanced health care services to the population,” the release stated.
The facility was first opened by former prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar on August 14, 2015, weeks before the general election. Then named the Couva Children’s Hospital it was intended to have a 150-bed adult hospital, an 80- bed children’s hospital, a burns care and plastic surgery centre.