The Ministry of Works and Transport has not yet implemented the electronic ticketing system and a photograph circulating online is an unauthorised sample specimen.
The ministry stated in a news release yesterday that a snapshot of a specimen Fixed Penalty Notice was circulated at a special meeting held yesterday among stakeholders.
“The specimen being circulated in the public domain is an ‘Unauthorised Sample’ which has not been put into use by the relevant authorities,” the ministry stated.
The release said that yesterday’s meeting was intended to report on the progress made by the ministry in the operationalisation of the amendments to the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act, as well as to address outstanding matters prior to the seamless implementation of the aforementioned legislation.